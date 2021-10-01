No place too far for Hope Place in delivering aid

SIBU (Oct 1): Hope Place went to Dalat recently and gave aid to three elderly disabled widows as well as the frontliners stationed there.

Three members of Hope Place drove for about 10 hours from Kuching before reaching Dalat, a district situated about 200km from Sibu town.

The team was met by Dalat Social Welfare Department (JKM) representatives, JKM volunteers as well as the local police.

Among them were Mohamad Nazri, head of JKM Dalat, and Mohd Amir Kamarudin from the police.

The NGO visited the three elderly widows, aged 69 to 75, in Kpg Medong and Kp Oya, a village 34km from Dalat.

The team even had to cross Batang Oya, a small river, using boat to reach one of the homes.

These elderly widows all live alone and are in dire circumstances. Two of them are bedridden while another is unable to walk.

The team gave adult diapers to all three widows and a wheelchair to one of them.

The accompanying JKM officials also gave food aid to them and will apply for OKU card for them as well.

Furthermore, Hope Place also gave a contribution of PPE to JKM frontliners who are stationed at Dalat.

These PPE include medical face masks, hand sanitizers and PPE suits. All the one-litre hand sanitizer bottles were sponsored by the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC), Kuching Chapter.

Hope Place also expressed their gratefulness and appreciation to other donors and JKM for their support in making this trip a success.

For more information, Hope Place or Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching (PKHK) can be reached at 082-505987. Opening hours are 8.00am–5.00pm from Mondays till Fridays and 8.00am–12.00pm on Saturdays.

All donations are welcome and receipts will be given upon request.

Donations can be made directly to their bank account MBB: 511289001160.

Alternatively, visit their Facebook page to get their Sarawak Pay/S PAY GLOBAL QR code.