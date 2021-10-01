Sarawak continues to record above 2,000 new cases of Covid-19, country’s highest

KUCHING (Oct 1): The number of Sarawak’s daily new Covid-19 cases continues to stay in the 2,000-range with 2,413 cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“It is also the highest in the country. Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 212,037,” he said in a Facebook post.

He informed that the country’s new daily Covid-19 infections registered at 11,889 bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 2,257,584.

Other states that recorded four-digit new cases were Selangor with 1,568 cases, and Johor with 1,217.

States that recorded three-digit new cases were Perak (959), Sabah (872), Kelantan (858), Pahang (831), Penang (779), Kedah (710), Terengganu (699), Melaka (378), Kuala Lumpur (289), and Negeri Sembilan (197).

Perlis recorded 81 new cases, while Putrajaya had 36.

Labuan had two cases.