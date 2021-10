SDMC: 11 longhouses put under EMCO from Oct 1-10

KUCHING (Oct 1): Another 11 more localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from today until Oct10, all involving longhouses.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said, in Lubok Antu, the longhouses placed under the EMCO are Rh Tan and Rh Ringkai in Seremat, Engkilili; Rh Isau, Gelong in San Semanju; Rh Jefferson Rimong in Selindung Ulu; and Rh Wesly Bakak, Nanga Stamang in Ulu Engkari.

In Pakan, the longhouses placed under EMCO are Rh Ko in Sg Genega; Rh Anding in Sg Merah Dayu and Rh Jilap, Tajuk Batu 6.

Other longhouses placed under the order are Rh Lana, Kampung Sepangah Medamit in Limbang; Rh Engkulau, Wong Besi Api in Julau and Rh Senaun, Ulu Binatang, Bintangor in Meradong.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at 21 localities  in the state have ended today. Eight of them are in Betong, three in Pakan, two each in Meradong, Sarikei and Sri Aman, and one each in Lubok Antu, Saratok, Pusa, and Telang Usan.

In Betong, the localities are Rh Bantan in Sg Langit; Rh Gara, Belasau in Debak; Rh Lawrence, Luban Ulu; Rh Stephen Lambor, Jerai in Debak; Rh Pagu, Meregang in Debak; Rh Collin Amban in Bengang; Rh Ajil, Kusing; and Rh Edmund Gunting, Sengalang in Debak.

In Pakan, the localities are Rh Ijau, Sg Kusing; Rh Nyakin, Sg Bangkit; and Rh Endu, Ulu Ladong.

The localities in Sarikei are Rh Jamu, Sungai Rusa and Rh Cerengga, Sungai Sentebu in Sare; the localities in Meradong are Rh Nicholas Abu Seman in Bintangor and Rh Michael Tandang Telok Pajar in Bintangor; and in Sri Aman are Rh Ambrose, Pakit A and Rh Angsat, Pakit B.

Other localities with EMCO ended today are Rh Tegong, Skim Skrang in Lubok Antu; Rh Cecilia, Praja Atas in Saratok; Kampung Tengah, Beladin in Pusa; and Kem Pelutan in Telang Usan.

The EMCO at Rh Ubat, Nanga Serau in Julau is set to end tomorrow.