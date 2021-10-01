SDMC: 26 Covid-19 deaths from Sept 16 to 30, including 15 on Sept 29

KUCHING (Oct 1): Sarawak had recorded 26 deaths from Sept 16 to 30, including 15 on Sept 29 alone, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its daily Covid-19 update that the fatalities were from the age of 51 to 98 years old with almost all of them suffering from comorbidities.

Seven cases were brought-in-dead, SDMC said.

On Sept 29, six of the deaths were recorded in Kuching, followed by five in Sibu and two each in Sarikei and Miri.

With the latest fatalities, Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll has now risen to 861

On Sept 16, an 86-year-old man from Kuching died in Lundu Hospital. He had hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

On Sept 21, a 98-year-old man was brought in dead (BID) to the Bintulu Hospital. He had kidney disease.

The following day, an 84-year-old woman was BID to Betong Hospital. She needed assistance in daily living.

Also in Betong Hospital on Sept 24, a woman aged 86 was BID. She had hypertension and heart disease.

Another BID at the Betong Hospital was recorded on Sept 25, involving a woman aged 51 who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia. On the same day, a 69-year-old man in Kuching died in Lundu Hospital. He had hypertension.

On Sept 27, two BIDs were recorded. One was in Sri Aman Hospital involving an 82-year-old man who had hypertension, while the other was from Samarahan where a 79-year-old woman was BID to the Simunjan Hospital. She had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease.

On Sept 28, two deaths were recorded in Miri involving two women in their 80s. One was an 83-year-old with a history of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia, while the other was an 81-year-old who had no known history of illness.

Among the 15 deaths recorded on Sept 29 was a 74-year-old man who died in Rajah Charles Brooke Hospital in Kuching Division. He had hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

Also on the same day, four deaths were recorded at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). They were a woman aged 61 who had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease; a 73-year-old woman with hypertension and diabetes; a 53-year-old man who had no known history of illness; and a 67-year-old man who had hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

Another death from Kuching was recorded in Bau Hospital involving an 88-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes and stroke.

In Sibu, five deaths were recorded in Sibu Hospital. They were a man aged 57 who was BID and had no known history of illness; a 53-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and asthma; a 56-year-old man with cancer; a 77-year-old woman with hypertension and stroke; and a 78-year-old woman with hypertension and dyslipidemia.

In Miri Division, two deaths were recorded on Sept 29 in Miri Hospital. They were a 65-year-old man with no known history of illness; and a 76-year-old woman with hypertension and diabetes.

In Sarikei Hospital, two men in their 70s died on the same day. One 77-year-old had chronic lung disease, while a 71-year-old had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

On Sept 30, a woman aged 86 died in Miri Hospital. She had cancer and heart disease.