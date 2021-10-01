SDMC releases new SOP for Phase 3 of NRP for reflexology centres, lottery outlets among others

BINTULU (Sept 30): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) for spa, wellness, beauty centres, reflexology centres, snooker and billiard centres, lottery outlets, prawn fishing shops, and cybercafes.

According to the updated SOP, those businesses are allowed to operate from 8am to 12 midnight, with 80 per cent staff capacity and 50 per cent customers’ capacity and customers can only enter after 8am, while toy stores can operate from 10am to 10pm.

For spa, wellness, beauty and reflexology centres, group activities which can affect their capacity is not allowed.

Overflow of customers are required to set appointments first before entering these premises.

However, water treatment in tubs, jacuzzi, body scrubs, sauna, steam baths, eating and drinking in the rooms are prohibited in these premises.

Operators of these premises must also obtain written approvals from their respective division disaster management committee (DDMC) before being allowed to operate, and approval documents must be displayed properly in their premises to facilitate monitoring by the authorities.

Operators, staff and masseurs working must undergo RTK-Antigen swab test with negative results not more than three days before being allowed to work.

Only employees who have received complete Covid-19 vaccine doses and asymptomatic are allowed to work.

Operators, staff and masseurs must also undergo random self saliva testing using RTK-Antigen every two weeks, the SOP added.

Foreign therapists and masseurs must have valid work permits and have been in the state for no less that 30 days.

Those without valid working permits must renew them with at the Immigration Department promptly.

As for customers, only those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccine doses are allowed to enter these premises.

Each customer’s session must not exceed two hours.

For snooker and billiard centres, lottery outlets, prawn fishing shops, toy stores, and cybercafes, operators must have completed their Covid-19 vaccination doses and asymptomatic before being allowed to work.

For customers, only those with ‘Low Risk’ to ‘Casual Contact Low Risk’ status in their MySejahtera app, and have completed their Covid-19 vaccine doses are allowed to enter these premises.

All these premises must carry out cleaning and disinfection exercises at least twice a day.

Operators must also ensure proper ventilation in their premises according to the SOP on ventilation improvement at non-residential buildings or spaces.

Detailed SOP can be read here:

SPA, WELLNESS, MASSAGE AND REFLEXOLOGY CENTRES

LOTTERY OUTLETS

PRAWN FISHING SHOPS

SNOOKER & BILLIARD CENTRES

TOY STORES

CYBERCAFES