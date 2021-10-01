Friday, October 1
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Kapit’s secondary school students start to receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kapit’s secondary school students start to receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

0
By James Ling on Sarawak

A nurse administers the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on one of students from SMK Kapit No 2.

KAPIT (Oct 1): Secondary students began their second dose of Covid-19 vaccination yesterday.

Kapit health officer Dr Hamidi Mohammad said the second dose would be administered for four days until Oct 3.

The first dose was administered from Sept 9 to 12 at SMK Selirik, SMK Kapit No 1 and SMK Kapit No 2. They were accompanied by their parents or guidance.

Students from Bukit Mabong District would be vaccinated at SMK Baleh while school dropouts would receive their jabs at Sri Baleh multipurpose hall here.

Recommended Posts