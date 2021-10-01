Septuagenarian drowns after falling while crossing wooden bridge in Mukah

SIBU (Oct 1): A 73-year-old woman drowned after she fell while crossing a wooden bridge across Sungai Sepasir, Meruan, Dijih in Mukah yesterday (Thursday).

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias identified the deceased as Beja Badin from Rumah Christopher Chat, Dijih.

He said Beja was returning from an oil palm plantation with her daughter at around 5.20pm when the mishap occurred.

“According to the victim’s daughter, the victim fell while crossing the wooden bridge, which was heavily submerged and the river currents were flowing very fast at the time of the incident,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad Rizal said the daughter called for help and a search was carried out by villagers around 7pm.

The victim’s body was eventually found and has since been brought to the Mukah Hospital mortuary for further action, he said.

He added the case has been classified as sudden death.