Seriban Bridge collapse inconveniences many, authorities urged to repair it

MIRI (Oct 1): A log bridge across Sungai Seriban in Medamit, Limbang collapsed Wednesday, cutting off access to thousands of residents of more than 10 longhouses and settlements in Nanga Medamit.

According to Jonathan Kolay, 51, a resident of Kampung Lubok Aur about three minutes’ drive from the bridge, the bridge connecting several villages and longhouses and schools in Medamit District is located about 50 minutes from downtown Limbang.

“The bridge was swept away by strong currents Wednesday night following continuous heavy rain since Monday.

“The bridge has been used by people from several longhouses and villages, teachers and students from nearby schools and workers of several quarry companies which built the bridge,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Jonathan said possibly over 10,000 people from over 10 villages including Long Beti, Long Serangan, Rh Berinau, Rh Asan, Kpg Sebena, Kpg Rantau Kiran, and Long Kuala Brunei were badly affected by the bridge collapse.

“We hope the authorities concerned would take remedial actions as soon as possible.

“This road and the bridge have existed for a long time and have helped the local residents much. I can say that nothing has been made to upgrade the road and the bridge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, said the damage to the bridge since two weeks ago had been reported to the logging company for repair.

“We have asked the logging company which regularly used the bridge to repair it as soon as possible,” he said when contacted yesterday.

As it is now, the people have to use an alternative route – Kubong-Hulu Pandaruan road to reach their destinations, he added.

“I used the alternative route when I visited Rh Thadeeus in Pulau Brunei and Rh Jampong Melaban recently,” he added.

He said the state government, through Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) would build a road from Medamit to Rh Aling including two bridges, one over Sg Seriban (now damaged) and the other over Sg Semena.

“This is a long-term plan. Tender for the construction work will be issued this year,” he added.