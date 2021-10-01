Seven receive ‘Datuk Seri Panglima’, 66 Datuk title

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): A former chief minister is among seven people awarded the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) in conjunction with the Head of State’s official birthday on October 2.

They are Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort member of parliament), Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat (former Chief Minister), Tan Sri Dato Seri Mohd Zuki Ali (Malaysia’s 15th Chief Secretary), Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (Works Minister), Puan Sri Noor-Ai-Nee Abdul Rahman (wife of the eighth Prime Minister), Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai (Parti Bersatu Sabah deputy president) and Tan Sri Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain (Armed Forces chief).

The award carries the title ‘Datuk Seri Panglima’.

The Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’ is awarded to 66 individuals, who include Sabah government Chief Political Secretary Abdul Kassim Jali @ Razali, Public Works Department (PWD) director Ali Ahmad Hamid, Sabah Health Department director Dr Rose Nani Mudin, Sabah MCA Women chief Dr Pamela Yong, Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah director Karunanithy Subbiah, Kota Kinabalu City Hall Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip and police pensioner and social activist Robert Foo Vui Tsun.

Also listed as recipients of the PGDK award are Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Roland Chia Ming Shen, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Shahelmey Yahya, Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Bhd Executive Director

Lau Wei Dick @ Dexter Dick Lau, Sabah Lands and Survey Department director Bernard Liew Chau Min and Chief Conservator of Forests Frederick Kugan.

There are 95 recipients of the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK) and 233 recipients of the Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK).

Four hundred receive Bintang Kinabalu (BK) and 346 the Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK).

A total of 142 people will be receiving the Commendable Services Award.

The Justice of Peace (JP) title is awarded to Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jaffry Ariffin, former Malaysia badminton player Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei, Lo Su Fui, Peter Lee Kong Chung, Datuk Ruji Haji Ubi, Dato Sri Dr Sabin @ Sapilin Samitah, Datuk Soo Chung Yee, former Sabah State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Sukarti Wakiman, Syamsul Osman and Zaloha Ahmad.