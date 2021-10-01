Sibu man jailed one day, fined RM10,000 for drink driving

SIBU (Oct 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today jailed a 38-year-old man for a day and fined him RM10,000 in default five months’ imprisonment for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate Mohd Shukri Mokhtar also ordered that Stephen Francis Talt’s driving licence be disqualified for two years.

Stephen paid the fine.

According to the charge sheet, he was found driving under the influence of alcohol around 9.50pm on Sep 11, 2021 at Jalan Channel.

When checked, police found his breath smelled of alcohol and conducted a breathalyser test, which was positive for driving under the influence of alcohol.

A further test confirmed a blood alcohol level of 156mg/100ml, which exceeded the prescribed limit of 50mg/100ml.

He was therefore charged under Section 45A (1) Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 33/87).

Insp Badrul Iskandar Selamat prosecuted the case.

In the same courtroom, a 35-year-old man pleaded not guilty to a cheating charge involving RM3,500.

Mohd Shukri fixed pre-trial case management on Oct 11 and ordered for Abdullah Omar to be released on RM2,500 cash bail in two sureties with a minimum income of RM1,000.

According to the facts of the case, Abdullah had on June 6, 2020 allegedly cheating an individual by inducing him to hand over RM3,500 as a deposit for the purchase of a Toyota Innova.

He faces a charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term of between one and 10 years and caning, as well as a possible fine.

The accused was not represented by counsel.