Six more premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE – SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 1): Another six premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), with four in Kuching, and one each in Serian and Sibu.

According to SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update, the premises in Kuching are Mydin (Vista Tunku) in Petra Jaya, Emart Matang, Emart Batu Kawa and Emart Tabuan.

In Serian the premises are LePapa Hypermarket and in Sibu the premises are Medan Mall.

This brought the total number of premises in the state listed in HIDE to 430.

HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken and are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

Meanwhile, SDMC also reported that the Sarawak police have issued 27 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations, bringing total compounds issued by the police at 11,439 since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was declared in March last year.

The committee continued, 21 compounds were issued in Kuching and six in Bintulu.

Twenty-two were issued for failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code or failure to record attendance before entering the premises; two for not practicing physical distancing in public areas; two for not wearing face masks and one for failure to provide temperature checks.

The local governments issued two compounds today, both by the Bau District Council.

One was issued for failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code or failure to record attendance before entering the premises, while another for failure to update logbook respectively.

This brought the cumulative compounds issued by local authorities in the state to 1,504.