Sibu journalists present yearly study incentives to members’ children

SIBU (Oct 1): Sibu Journalists Association (SJA) is distributing the yearly study incentives to members’ children this week.

Its chairman Yii Souk Ming said they have received the submission of 32 recipients.

“They range from kindergarten to degree level university students. We hope that by this, our children will continue to strive hard in their studies especially during this trying time,” he said.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected everyone, not just businesses, but also children’s education.

Yii symbolically handed over the incentives to a committee member Mohamad Alhadi Shamsawi on behalf of his son at See Hua Daily News office in Jalan Tuanku Osman here yesterday.

The organising chairperson and secretary Jane Moh and treasurer Hii Hong Wee were also present at the function.