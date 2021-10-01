Strong Malaysia-US bilateral relations to continue, say Saifuddin, Blinken

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 1): Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation on Thursday night, where both expressed their determination to continue the momentum of the existing strong bilateral relations.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra), the aforementioned bilateral ties include multifaceted areas, including health and security, as well as trade and investment.

Saifuddin and Blinken also discussed international and regional issues, including the Australia-United Kingdom-US trilateral security partnership (Aukus), the situation in Myanmar and Afghanistan and the South China Sea.

“Saifuddin also reiterated Malaysia’s utmost appreciation for the US’ generous contribution of one million doses of Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine delivered to the Government of Malaysia last July, and the US$800,000 (RM3.35 million) financial aid through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent in support of Malaysia’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,” the statement said.

The US, through its Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, has also been extending various other assistance and contributions worth US$2.85 million to Malaysia since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Both leaders expressed their commitment in maintaining continuous engagement between the two countries, including exchange of visits to capitalise on the vast potential of the Malaysia-US Comprehensive Partnership,” said the statement. — Bernama