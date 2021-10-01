SWWS Women Crisis Phoneline relaunches with new service number

KUCHING (Oct 1): Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) has relaunched its Women’s Crisis Phoneline with new operation hours and an updated service number to support more women in need.

The service will resume on Oct 4, it said in a statement today.

SWWS Women’s Crisis Phoneline has been in operation since 1988. It is a non-political, non-religious, multi-racial, and multilingual service which is provided by trained volunteers.

SWWS Women’s Crisis Phoneline is free and confidential.

“We provide a listening ear and empowering support to women in distress. We aim to assist women to explore various ways to resolve their crisis and give women encouragement to make their own decisions,” the statement said.

Anyone in need of support can call, WhatsApp or SMS the crisis phoneline at 016-5822660.

It operates from 7pm to 9pm every Monday, between 9.30am and 11.30am every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 2pm to 4pm every Saturday.

Women can also go to SWWS’ Drop-in-centre which has been relocated to Level 4 of La Promenade Mall (Kota Samarahan, Sarawak) at the above hours except Mondays.

They can also call SWWS office number 082-368853 during office hours: 1pm to 5pm every Monday; 9.30am to 5pm between Tuesday and Friday or email [email protected] for further information.

More information about SWWS’ service can be found on its website: www.sarswws.org.