Tawau hospital receives more medical equipment

TAWAU (Oct 1): The Tawau public has once again presented four units of High Flow Nasal Cannula to Tawau General Hospital.

This was made possible through the donation drive launched by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau and Tawau Agriculture Association.

These machines valued at RM105,000 are on top of the 10 units presented last month.

The donation drive organizers also presented 25,800 sets of medical gloves worth about RM30,000 to the same hospital.

They were received by Tawau General Hospital chief pharmacist Anita Binti Alimudin and was witnessed by Tawau General Hospital assistant director Dr Pang Chun Shong and pharmacist Lai Pei Li.

Presenting the gloves on behalf of the donation drive organizers were Tawau Agriculture Association treasurer Datuk Michael Ng and Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau secretary general William Tan.

In thanking the Tawau public and the donation drive organizers, Anita said the medical equipment came in time to ease the burden of the hospital in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, especially when cases rose recently.

She also said the patients would be better taken care of and would have faster recovery.

Meanwhile, Dr Pang said although the oxygen supply has been stable however more medical equipment are needed. The new equipment would help to make the patients’ healing process less painful.

Dr Pang also said that the hospital was running short of medical gloves. During peak periods, the hospital could use up to 10,000 pairs of gloves per week. However with the timely assistance of the donation drive organizers, the problem was solved.

Meanwhile Ng said ever since Covid-19 started, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau and Tawau Agriculture Association have raised more than RM1.5 million through their two donation drives since last year. All the money has been used to purchase various machines and medical equipment for the hospital and setting up of a temporary vaccination centre and Tawau Basketball Association hall.

Ng was grateful that the Tawau public has played active roles through the donation drive in assisting the hospital to fight the pandemic.

Ng said the Tawau General Hospital still needs public assistance. Therefore the current donation drive is still on-going. He hoped more members of the public will donate generously to the fund.

To donate the public could contact the following:

1. Mr Chia Seong Fatt, President, Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau

(019-8832200),

2. Mr Gan Hock Song, Advisor, Tawau Agriculture Association (019-8839950),

3. Ms Low Foong Meng, Vice President, Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau (012-8012466),

4. Mr William Tan, Secretary-General, Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau (012-6881071),

5. Datuk Michael Ng, Treasurer, Tawau Agriculture Association (012-8136699),

6. Mr Willis Lim (012-8115999).

The public can also remit donations directly to the following bank account:

Dewan Perniagaan Tionghua Tawau, Alliance Bank: 100570010008280.

Please send all remittance receipts via WhatsApp to any of the above contact