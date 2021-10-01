Tow truck driver hurt in crash with oil tanker

RANAU: A driver was injured when his tow truck collided with an oil tanker at Jalan Kampung Tomis Mangi Pangi, here on Friday morning.

Ranau fire and rescue operation chief Becket Gumat said a distress call was received at 8.50am and a team was dispatched to the location, about 31 kilometers from the fire and rescue station.

Becket said the injured driver of the tow truck, in his 30s, was taken out from his seat before fire and rescue personnel arrived.

He was given treatment at the scene by EMRS personnel before taken to the Ranau hospital.

The driver of the oil tanker escaped injury.