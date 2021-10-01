Umno to defend parliamentary, state seats it won in GE14 – Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 1): Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today stressed that Umno will defend the parliamentary and state seats that the party won in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Through a post on his Facebook page, Ahmad Zahid said this has been unanimously decided in the Umno Supreme Council working committee (MKT) meeting last year.

“Umno will not compromise on the seats it has won in GE14. This decision is not only the stance of the MKT but also reflects the voices of the grassroots who want Umno to be a dominant party again after GE15,” he said.

He explained that Umno is aware other parties will also contest in the same constituency which is normal in a democracy, however, he said the strength of the party and its grassroots who are determined to rise again should not be underestimated.

“Umno is the largest Malay party and the largest party in the country, so its victory is significant in ensuring stability.

“Dominance does not mean arrogance, but the responsibility to restore Umno as a party that is the backbone of government administration,” he said. – Bernama