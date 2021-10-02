12 more hotspots in Sarawak listed in HIDE – SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 2): Another 12 hotspots in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, with seven of them in Kuching.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the affected premises in Kuching are Mydin Vista Tunku in Petra Jaya with two hotspots, The Spring Shopping Mall with two hotspots, and one hotspot each at Vivacity Megamall, Emart Matang and Plaza Merdeka.

In Sibu, two hotspots each have been listed in HIDE at the Medan Mall and the Sibu Central Market.

Lepapa Hypermarket in Serian has also been listed in the HIDE system today.

This brought the total number of HIDE hotspots in Sarawak to date at 442.

HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken and are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the state police have issued eight compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations, bringing total compounds issued by them to 11,447 since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first enforced in March 2020..

Out of today’s police compound, six were issued in Kuching and two in Padawan.

Seven compounds were issued for failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code or record attendance before entering the premises; and one for entering quarantine areas without permission from the police.

Only one compound were issued by the state’s local government under the Marudi District Council’s jurisdiction today for not wearing face mask in a public area.

This brought total SOP compounds issued by local authorities in the state to 1,505.