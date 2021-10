12 more Sarawak longhouses put under EMCO, says SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 2): Another 12 longhouses in Sarawak have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since yesterday, with three each in Betong and Pakan, two in Lubok Antu, and one each in Sri Aman, Bintulu, Tatau and Limbang.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), longhouses undergoing EMCO until Oct 10 were for Rh Wing, Gua Sukat, Sri Aman; Rh Gait, Keranggas, Skrang, Lubok Antu; Rh Peter, Mujan, Skrang, Lubok Antu; Rh Atan Anak Tuah, Sungai Silas, Jalan Ulu Sebauh, Bintulu and Rh Morse Anak Ungkak, Lubuk Pass, Tatau.

Three longhouses in Pakan, namely Rh Meringgai, Buku; Rh Imban, Genting Kopi and Rh Layang, Ulu Nunggang; as well as Rh Eyai, Kampung Staie Lubai in Limbang were put under EMCO until Oct 11.

SDMC added that three longhouses in Betong, namely Rh Baba Owin, Pasa Baroh; Rh Mubok, Tanjung Paoh and Rh Roy, Tembawai Lubok, are placed under EMCO until Oct 13.

Meanwhile, EMCO at Rh Buyong, Danau, Engkilili, Lubok Antu; Rh Jamban, Bilalarap, Lubok Antu; Rh Semail Anak Tor, KM5, Jalan Bintulu-Bakun, Bintulu; Rh Antau Anak Sait, Sungai Empang Baru, Tatau; Rh Jembat Anak Dalang, Sungai Selezu, Pandan, Sebauh; Rh Nyalau, Ng Muman, Betong and Rh Jalani, Pok, Betong have been lifted today.

Four longhouses in Saratok also had their EMCO lifted, namely Rh Mudan, Lubok Injin, Bila Dua, Tekurap, Kabo; Rh Bangsang, Sugnai Linggir, Budu; Rh Langan, Ng Tiga, Ulu Sebetan and Rh Ajong, Tembawai Pok.

Rh Tunjang, Sg. Lelabi, Bintangor, Meradong and Rh Jantan, Genting Kopi, Pakan also had their EMCO lifted today.

Rh Changgai, Brayang, Hulu Roban, Kabong; Rh Ganti, Sungai Nyiar, Roban, Kabong; Rh Sally, Lubok Langgir, Ulu Merurun, Julau and Rh Nyanau, Nanga Telesa, Mujok, Julau will have their EMCO lifted tomorrow.