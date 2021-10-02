Boat carrying 10 fishermen believed to have capsized off Pulau Satang Besar in Telaga Ai

KUCHING (Oct 2): A boat carrying 10 fishermen is believed to have capsized some 21 nautical miles off Pulau Satang Besar, Telaga Ai earlier today, said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

When contacted, MMEA said that a search-and-rescue team had been sent to the boat’s last known location at 12.22pm.

As of 3.30pm, a command centre has been set up at the Telaga Ai jetty by the maritime community made up of different agencies to aid in the operation.

Also present were the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), police and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

MORE TO COME