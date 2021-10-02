Bomba preparations for monsoon season underway

KUCHING (Oct 2): Preparations to face the annual monsoon season has begun for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) as they tested their boats at the Sarawak River this morning.

Leading the exercise was Bomba Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman, who said that similar exercises will be held by all 36 firestations statewide.

“During any operation, we have to be prepared especially now when we are facing the moonsoon season and the Covid-19 pandemic,” Khirudin told reporters during the exercise at the Kuching Waterfront.

He added that those involved today were from the Sarawak Bomba Zone 1 which comprised of Bau, Lundu, Batu Lintang, Padungan, Tabuan Jaya and Petra Jaya firestations.

During the monsoon season, Bomba Sarawak is expected to deploy a total of 37 boats, 16 lorries, 67 4X4 trucks, 18 EMRS (emergency medical rescue services), two helicopters and 1,398 personnel.

He added that all fire stations in the state are also required to study and identify risk areas which are prone to flooding.

Currently, the department has identified a total of 349 locations that are flood-prone, 97 road cut-off locations and 77 landslide locations.

The annual monsoon flooding is expected to start from early December to the end of January or early February next year.

For the preparation this morning, Bomba also demonstrated their water rescue techniques which involves either a victim or a fellow rescuer.

“The main thing to remember during a rescue is to keep calm,” said Khirudin.

He also emphasised that recuers and the victims who are brought onto a boat, must be equipped with lifejackets.

Besides checking their assets, Bomba Sarawak will also be conducting training and simulation for the front base; as well as safety talks before, during, and after floods with all the relevant agencies.

Yesterday during a briefing at the Sarawak Bomba headquarters, Khirudin said MetMalaysia has forecasted that the weather will be normal in terms of rain quota and distribution, with slightly wetter conditions in Kuching, Sri Aman, and Samarahan.