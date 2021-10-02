Cash-strapped UPSI student catches PM’s attention

TUMPAT (Oct 2): The plight of a Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student unable to pursue her course due to financial constraints has caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to the Prime Minister’s Special Officer Wan Khairul Ihsan Wan Muhammad, the student, Wan Nur Atierah Wan Mohd Nasrom, 19, a former student of SMK Kampung Laut, will pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration (Human Resource Management) for four years.

He said with the action taken by the Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, the student would be exempted from paying the university’s registration fees and first semester tuition fees.

“We can see the prime minister’s concern, as he uses the leadership machinery at the community level to serve as his eyes and ears.

“So, this case was brought to the attention of the Prime Minister’s Department, especially through the Tumpat UMNO division leadership, about Wan Nur Atierah not being able to enter UPSI due to financial constraints,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting Wan Nur Atierah’s family in Kampung Bendang, Pulau Palekbang, here, today, to present a cash donation from Ismail Sabri to the student. Also present was the principal of SMK Kampung Laut, Mohd Nazeli Mohd Nawi.

During the visit, the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Syed Mohd Fazmi Sayid Mohd, also made a 10-minute video call to Wan Nur Atierah to convey the Prime Minister’s message and advice to her.

Wan Nur Atierah’s plight had earlier come to light on social media, drawing sympathy from netizens.

Meanwhile, Wan Nur Atierah said no words could express how she felt about her story coming to the Prime Minister’s attention, and now she could further her studies at UPSI starting Oct 11.

The second of three siblings said she had initially planned to postpone her studies and work to earn some money first.

“I am very grateful and would like to express my appreciation and thanks to the Prime Minister for the assistance provided. InsyaAllah, I will use this opportunity as best as I can to change the fate of my family, as my mother, Hamsiah Muhammad, 46, is a single parent,” she added. – Bernama