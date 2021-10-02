Covid-19: 10 backlog deaths recorded since Aug 6-Sept 30 with 5 BID cases

KUCHING (Oct 2): Sarawak today recorded 10 more Covid-19 deaths with backlog cases from as early as Aug 6, involving five brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic said the death on Aug 6 was a BID case involving a 53-year-old man from Kuching who was brought to the Lundu Hospital.

He suffered from hypertension and diabetes, the committee added.

On Aug 11, an 85-year-old woman from Kuching died in Lundu Hospital. She had hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

On Aug 29, another BID case was reported involving a 39-year-old man from Kuching who was brought to the Lundu Hospital. The man suffered from HIV disease and he had a history of drug abuse.

The third BID case was reported on Aug 30, involving a 76-year-old woman from Kuching whose was brought to Lundu Hospital. She suffered from hypertension.

On Sept 1, the fourth BID case was reported involving an 87-year-old woman from Kuching who was also brought to Lundu Hospital, who suffered from hypertension and diabetes.

On Sept 23, the fifth BID case was reported involving a 79-year-old woman from Kuching who was bought to the Lundu Hospital. She suffered from hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

On Sept 29, two deaths were reported in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) involving a 73-year-old man from Samaharan and an 80-year-old woman from Kuching.

The man suffered from hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia, while the woman suffered had hypertension.

On Sept 30, two more deaths were reported, involving a 46-year-old man from Betong who died in Sarikei Hospital, and a 73-year-old man from Kapit who died in Kapit Hospital.

The Betong man suffered from hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, while the Kapit man had hypertension and diabetes.