Covid-19: 99.31 pct of Sarawak’s 2,121 new cases in Categories 1, 2 – SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 2): About 99.39 per cent of Sarawak’s 2,121 new Covid-19 cases today were in Categories 1 and 2 with no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee.

SDMC said 483 or 22.77 per cent of the cases were in Category 1 with no symptoms, while 1,625 or 76.61 per cent were in Category 2 with only mild symptoms.

Three cases or 0.14 per cent were in Category 3 with lung diseases, and four cases or 0.19 per cent were in Category 4 with lung diseases and requiring oxygen support.

The committee said another six cases or 0.28 per cent were in Category 5 with lung diseases and requiring ventilation support.

All in all, about 0.61 per cent or 13 of the new cases reported today were classified under Categories 3, 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, Kuching continued to lead with 899 new Covid-19 cases today, followed by Miri (200), Sibu (153), Bintulu (88), Sarikei (86), Samarahan (78), Belaga (67), Sri Aman (64), Limbang (55), Kanowit (44), Saratok (41), Mukah (39), Bau (35), Betong (34), Serian (33), Kapit (31), Lubok Antu (27), Pusa (21), Asajaya (21), Lawas (16), Daro (16), Subis (13) and Song (11).

Districts that reported single-digit new cases were Julau (nine), Pakan (seven), Tanjung Manis (six), Matu (five), Tebedu (five), Lundu (three), Meradong (three), Simunjan (three), Tatau (three), Kabong (one), Bukit Mabong (one), Selangau (one), Telang Usan (one) and Dalat (one).

No new cases were reported in Marudi, Beluru and Sebauh districts.

The state has cumulatively recorded 214,158 Covid-19 cases to date.