Covid-19 cases continue to drop, 13 deaths

KOTA KINABALU(October 2): The number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah continued to drop to 784 on October 2 with most districts recording a decline.

Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said backlog cases were also lesser.

“Thirteen deaths recorded today, three in Tawau, two each in Lahad Datu and Sandakan while Putatan, Tuaran, Pitas, Nabawan, Semporna and Kota Kinabalu recorded one each.

“This number of deaths does not necessarily occur within these 24 hours, as there are cases that take time to verify and reported later than the actual date,” he said.

Masidi added patients in Category 3, 4 and 5 requiring hospital treatment also remained low.

“Today, only two patients in Category 3, three in Category 4 and only one on Category 5.

“Patients in Category 1 are 179 people (22.8 per cent), 544 people in Category 2 (69.4 per cent), while another 55 cases are still under investigation,” he said.

He added of the 784 cases on Saturday, 483 were close contact patients, 216 were from the symptomatic category and 12 were from existing clusters. Another 73 cases were obtained through other screenings.

Meanwhile, Kampung Mokodou in Ranau will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order from Oct 4 to Oct 17 while the lockdown at in Kampung Tamu Darat in Kota Belud would end on Sunday.

On the vaccination rate, as of Oct 1, 74.2 per cent of adult population in Sabah has vaccinated once while 65.2 per cent have received two doses of vaccine.

A total of 266,715 or 62.6 per cent of teenagers have been vaccinated.