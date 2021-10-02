Covid-19 cases continue to drop in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): The number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah continued to drop to 784 on October 2 with most districts recording a decline.

Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said backlog cases are also lesser.

“Patients in Category 3, 4 and 5 requiring hospital treatment also remained low.

“Today only two patients in Category 3, three in Category 4 and only one on Category 5.

“Patients in Category 1 are 179 people (22.8 per cent), 544 people in Category 2 (69.4 per cent), while another 55 cases are still under investigation,” he said.

Masidi also said of the 784 cases on Saturday, 483 were close contact patients, 216 were from the symptomatic category and 12 were from existing clusters. Another 73 cases were obtained through other screenings.