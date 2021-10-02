Covid-19: Sarawak ICU beds 72.4 pct utilised – Health Ministry

KUCHING (Oct 2): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients stood at 72.4 percent as of yesterday (Oct 1), according to an infographic by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in its Facebook page today.

At the same time, the ministry said the utilisation rates for ventilators and quarantine centres in the state were at 48 percent and 59.8 percent respectively.

At the national level, the ICU beds utilisation rate was 66.6 per cent.

There were two states recorded ICU beds utilisation rate over 80 percent – with Penang at 89.5 percent and Perak (81.6 percent).

Other states that also recorded over 70 per cent of ICU beds utilisation rate were Kedah (74.6 percent) and Johor (75 percent).

On the ICU beds utilisation rate at other states and territories, Klang Valley recorded 69.7 percent, Perlis (68.4 percent), Kelantan (66.3 percent), Terengganu (62.5 percent), Pahang (58.5 percent), Melaka (50.8 percent) and Labuan (21.7 percent).