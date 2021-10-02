Covid-19: Sarawak remains on top with 2,121 new cases out of 10,915 nationwide

KUCHING (Oct 2): Sarawak remained at the top of the country’s Covid-19 infections list with 2,121 new cases today, bringing the state’s tally to 214,158.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Facebook said this was out of the country’s 10,915 new cases today, making the cumulative number of cases recorded all over Malaysia to date at 2,268,499.

Selangor recorded the second highest number of new cases at 1,386 followed by Kelantan (1,288) and Johor (1,124).

Other states and territories that reported three-digit cases were Perak (862), Terengganu (818), Sabah (784), Penang (768), Kedah (574), Pahang (504), Melaka (216), Negeri Sembilan (211) and Kuala Lumpur (171).

Perlis and Putrajaya had 58 cases and 26 cases respectively while Labuan reported only four cases.