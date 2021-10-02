Cuepacs Sarawak abides by directive of compulsory Covid-19 vaccination for civil servants

KUCHING (Oct 2): The Congress of Unions for Employees in Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) Sarawak has no qualm over accepting the Public Service Department (JPA)’s directive of making it mandatory for all federal civil servants to obtain Covid-19 vaccination.

Cuepacs Sarawak chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said the body would comply with the directive ‘for the good of everyone’, and in supporting all government’s efforts in tackling the spread of the Covid-19.

However, he also appealed to the department that any action to be taken against the civil servants who had yet to receive the vaccine, would be made with due consideration.

“The must be tolerance in identifying the real problem as to why they do not want to receive vaccination,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Omar said Cuepacs Sarawak would also abide by JPA’s decision should it decide to mete out disciplinary actions against any non-compliant civil servant, as he acknowledged that every civil servant was subject to the set rules and regulations in force throughout their service.

Nonetheless, he hoped that such action would not go to the extent of work dismissal, in view of the Covid-19 being a new issue in public service, and it being a non-criminal offence.

He said Cuepacs Sarawak also strongly encouraged all state civil servants to get their Covid-19 vaccines, even though the Sarawak government had announced that it would not force them to do so.

“We feel that it is important for every civil servant to receive the Covid-19 vaccine for the safety and health of themselves, their families and their communities,” added Omar.