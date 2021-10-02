Federal govt, AGC to look into amending several legal provisions in MA63, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Oct 2): The federal government, with assistance from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), will be looking at amending several critical legal provisions in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to reinstate the rights of the people in Sabah and Sarawak as per the agreement upon joining Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said this is one of his ministry’s top priorities and it aims to complete the process to table the bills in Parliament on the matter within his 100-days Key Performance Index (KPI).

“We have already laid out a comprehensive execution plan for this and according to our timeline, we are on schedule.

“We are optimistic of being able to complete this within the 100-days deadline,” he said in his visit to the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex in Kota Kinabalu today.

Nevertheless, Wan Junaidi explained that the bills would require a two-third majority vote in Parliament in order for it to be passed and as such, requires extensive engagement exercise with key stakeholders namely the MPs as well as the rakyat.

“This is basically what I am doing now — making my rounds to see leaders, top government officials in Sabah and Sarawak to explain to them about this.

“This is an important agenda for us and I hope the people in Sabah and Sarawak, regardless of their political views, would support this,” he added.

The ministry, as part of its 100-day KPI, is focusing on transformation initiatives in the government, parliament and examining MA63.

The four main areas of focus to be undertaken by the ministry are to complete the process to table a Bill of limitation on the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years; to complete the process to table a Bill to allow the appointment of a third deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker; and to complete the process to table some of the critical Bills to look into the rights of people in Sabah and Sarawak under MA63.

Wan Junaidi is optimistic that the current government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is committed in the development of Sabah and Sarawak.

This is one of the priority areas under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said this serves as the much awaited political will to push through the transformation agenda of these two states, which would accelerate development and help improve the quality of life of the people.

“The hard truth is, even after having achieved independence for 58 years, more than 40 per cent of the people in Borneo are still living rural areas, lacking in basic facilities and infrastructure namely connectivity, communication, electricity, education as well as healthcare.

“I hope under 12MP, more development and progress will take place in Sabah and Sarawak so that we will be able to enjoy the same facilities and infrastructure as the people in Semenanjung,” he said.