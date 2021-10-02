Follow SOP with more economic, social activities open – Tun Juhar

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): Sabah Head of State (TYT) Tun Juhar Mahiruddin urged the people to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government despite more economic and social activities are allowed to open in stages.

He said this on Saturday when delivering a special message in conjunction with his 68th official birthday.

“In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, the government has implemented various measures over the past year, including the SOP of the National Recovery Plan and intensifying immunization programmes for adults and teenagers.

“This pandemic has yet to show signs of coming to an end, let alone it is already in the community. Therefore, we are responsible in taking care and ensuring the safety of ourselves, our families and others by curbing this pandemic from spreading.

“For those who have not received the vaccine, do so immediately through outreach programs or at vaccination centers,” he said.

According to Tun Juhar, the social economic recovery measures being implemented by the State Government through the state development plan are now having a positive impact on the state.

Therefore, he urged all citizens to always support and work with the government for the success of development programs that are and will be implemented.

“We need to unite and continue to work to restore the state’s economy and the lives affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Unity is the foundation of stability, harmony and the cornerstone to the success of our efforts.

“Therefore, I call on all the people to continue to strengthen and maintain the unity that has become the identity and pride of the state,” he said.

In facing the pandemic, Juhar pointed out that the innovations brought by digital technology are increasing everyday.

“This technology really simplifies a lot of businesses, allowing secure, efficient service delivery and fast information sharing.

“The implementation of the work from home concept as a new norm due to the pandemic is an example of how digital technology is able to work for us regardless of when and where we are.

“In fact, online interactions and transactions continue to be an option to replace face-to-face meetings whether by those in educational institutions, the public service, the private sector, the industry and business sectors, to people from all walks of life.

“There is also the emergence of various video conferencing applications and online transaction platforms.

“In this regard, the cultivating of technology and new cultural practices must continue to be promoted among the people,” he said.

At the same time, he also stressed that economic uncertainties and challenges at the global and national levels demand the mastery of new skills in order to be efficient and wise in managing the challenges faced.

Therefore, he said all the plans and initiatives being implemented by the State Government in developing quality, skilled, knowledgeable, creative and innovative human capital are very appropriate to allow the state of Sabah to continue to thrive.

Juhar also expressed his appreciation and thanks to the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and all the state cabinet members for the implementation of a comprehensive development plan to bring prosperity and well-being to the state through the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ Development Plan 1.0: 2021-2025).

“The close relationship with the Federal Government will also facilitate the implementation of development programs planned for the benefit of the people.

“I also appreciate the concern of the government in providing various packages and channeling of aid to all walks of life affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a fortunate state endowed with a wealth of natural resources and nature, as well as the strength of unity and harmony, the state is on the right track to progress even more rapidly through ab effective State Government leadership which is concerned for the needs of the people,” he said.

At the ceremony, 23 people received awards in conjunction with the Head of State 68th official birthday.

Among them were the wife of the former Prime Minister, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman and the Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali who were conferred the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) which carries the title of Datuk Seri Panglima.

Also present at the ceremony were former Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and Speaker of the Sabah State Assembly, Datuk Kadzim M Yahya.