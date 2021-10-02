Full vaccination required for work, student pass holders entering S’pore from Nov 1

SINGAPORE (Oct 2): Singapore will require all Work Pass and Student’s Pass holders to be fully vaccinated before arriving in the republic from Nov 1, 2021, according to the republic’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) on Covid-19.

The Taskforce said this is to allow the necessary workers and students to enter Singapore’s borders in a safe and calibrated manner while minimising public health risk.

Speaking at a virtual MTF press conference today, Singapore’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak said currently the republic recognises individuals who have been vaccinated with vaccines on the World Health Organisation (WHO) emergency-use listing (EUL) list as fully vaccinated.

“In addition, of course to the vaccines that we recognise in Singapore. So that would be the guide as long the vaccines are on the WHO EUL list. We would be recognising these as meeting the requirements for being fully vaccinated,” said Mak.

The vaccination requirement includes dependents of work pass holders and work pass holders on “in-principle approval” with travel history to countries or regions classified under Category I and Category II of risk.

However, it will not apply to those applying under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA).

It will apply to those who are applying to enter Singapore via the Work Pass Holder General Lane and Student’s Pass Holder Lane.

The MTF said the republic will also be resuming entry approvals for Migrant Domestic Workers (MDWs), and S Pass and work permit holders from the Construction, Marine Shipyard, and Process (CMP) sectors, entering Singapore from higher risk – Category III and Category IV – countries or regions.

Malaysia is one of the countries currently placed under Category IV.

However, it will be on the condition that they have been fully vaccinated before arrival and not those with travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

These groups can start applying for entry approval from Oct 15, 2021, said the Taskforce.

The MTF said the entry approvals will be limited in view of the evolving local and global Covid-19 situation, and the need to minimise importation risk.

Pass holders may have to wait about three to six months before they can enter Singapore, it said.

As for the Student Pass holders, the MTF said the vaccination condition for entry will not apply to those aged below 18 years old at the point of arrival.

Unvaccinated individuals aged between 12 to less than 18 years old at the point of arrival can enter without proof of vaccination, on the condition that they complete the full vaccination regimen within two months after they arrive in Singapore, it said.

Pass holders who are medically ineligible for vaccination may appeal for exemption from the vaccination requirement, supported by a doctor’s memo before applying for entry approval, it said. – Bernama