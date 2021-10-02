Garbage truck on fire

KOTA KINABALU: A Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) garbage truck caught fire along Jalan Santong in Penampang on Sunday morning.

The fire was believed to have caused by an electrical short-circuit, but no one was injured in the 9.30am incident.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Services Department said a distress call was received at 9.38am and a team was deployed to the location.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by 9.55am and ended the operation around 10am.

The actual cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation, said the spokesperson.