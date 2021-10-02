Gov’t studying ways to resolve chicken price hike – Nanta

GOPENG (Oct 2): The government is looking at several methods to resolve the issue of chicken price hikes, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

He said they include extending the subsidies for chicken feed and providing soft loans for chicken breeders.

These suggestions, however, are still being discussed with the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (MAFI), he said, adding that the government would need to consider several aspects, including economic implications and long-term affordability.

“We have to look for the best methods possible, but not to worry as any decision taken will be beneficial.

“About two weeks ago, (Agriculture and Food Industry Minister) Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and I were summoned by the Prime Minister himself for discussions on how both ministries can come up with solutions over the chicken price hike issue,” he said after a visit to the Malaysian Food Bank Collection and Distribution Centre (Northern Zone) at the Gopeng Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) here today.

Nanta said soft loans were also proposed as farmers claimed they were also facing increased operating costs in addition to the cost of chicken feed. – Bernama