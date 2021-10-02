Heavy rain warning in Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow alert weather warning with heavy rain in parts of Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued today, said the affected areas are the interior areas of Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort; Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud in the west coast, the Federal Territory of Labuan and Limbang Division in Sarawak.

Winds blowing from the west are expected to bring heavy rains and could cause floods in the low lying areas, it said.