LDP’s application to join PN rejected

KOTA KINABALU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has rejected Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) application to join the coalition.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin informed reporters this after meeting the Sabah Bersatu leaders here on Saturday.

Muhyiddin added that Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) is also interested in joining PN.

He also disclosed that Bersatu has yet to discuss seat allocations with Sabah Star and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

LDP had applied to join PN to Muhyiddin.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor had expressed his support in welcoming LDP into the PN coalition.

LDP is led by Datuk Chin Su Phin.