Maksak Cares set to benefit 1,000 civil servants under B40 group

KUCHING (Oct 2): A welfare programme run by the Malaysian Government Servants’ Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak) would give away RM100 cash vouchers to state civil servants earning less than RM1,400 per month.

Maksak Women Sarawak chairperson Datin Amar Evelyn Ritikos described ‘Maksak Cares’ as a helping to improve the quality of life of those under the B40 (low-income) group, as well as ensuring that no civil servant would be left out from receiving any available government’s assistance.

“Maksak Cares was launched in collaboration with the Human Resources Unit of the Chief Minister’’ Department, Maksak Women Sarawak, and Sanjung Etika Sdn Bhd, which had volunteered to donate to the programme’s fund.

“The accumulated fund of RM100,000 should benefit a total of 1,000 recipients, who would receive the aid in the form of cash vouchers,” she spoke at the launch of Maksak Cares in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday, where Chief Minister’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang officiated at the event.

Evelyn, who is State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion’s wife, said Maksak Women Sarawak was aware of the plight befalling a number of civil servants who were struggling in providing for their families.

“In addition, the cost of living has increased lately. However, civil servants should also strive to change their status towards becoming self-reliance, instead of being passive and relying solely on welfare assistance,” she added.

Later at the event, Sanjung Etika Sdn Bhd chairman Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki handed over a cheque for RM50,000 to Evelyn, meant for the welfare programme.