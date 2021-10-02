MASwings offers 114 free tickets in celebration of 14th anniversary

KUCHING (Oct 2): MASwings is giving away 114 free tickets to lucky passengers flying on selected routes from now until this December, in celebration of its 14th anniversary.

In a statement yesterday, the community airline said anyone visiting selected ticket offices for any dealings with MASwings would also stand a chance of becoming the ‘Lucky Customer of the Day’ to receive the free air tickets.

MASwings chief operating officer Capt Nasaruddin A Bakar said: “A period of 14 years in a business is considered quite a young age for an airline, but being the ‘Pulse of Borneo’, we owe it to the people of Sabah, Sarawak as well as the Federal Territory of Labuan for placing us where we are today.

“We are giving away complimentary air tickets to show our appreciation for our customers’ continuous support, especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic, which has crippled some of the airline’s businesses globally since it struck almost two years ago.

“Despite most airlines, including MASwings and our sister companies within Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), are badly affected due to stoppage of operations into some routes and reduced flight frequencies, we continue to be resilient and remain steadfast.”

MASwings, in its statement, said amidst the current situation, it remained ‘proud and happy to continue serving the community, especially the essential travellers’, offering its best of Malaysian Hospitality as well as comfort, safety and hassle-free journey with strict compliance with travel guidelines and the set standard operating procedures (SOPs).

MASwings is now offering its ‘Fly Pass Borneo’ exclusively to all Enrich members.

For more information on destinations, fares and flight schedules, go to www.maswings.com.my.