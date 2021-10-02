More positive development when 80% vaccination rate achieved – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will continue to see positive development if it achieves a vaccination rate of 80 percent or herd immunity.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Sabah had shown a declining trend and this was due to various efforts and strategies used, including vaccination of all citizens in the state.

“This situation clearly indicates that those who completed their vaccination are more protected and less at risk of getting severe Covid-19 infection.

“As of Sept 29, 64.3 per cent of Sabah adult population have been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, about 73.9 per cent were party vaccinated.

“This positive development has resulted in more economic sectors being opened in Sabah starting October 1, by ensuring that all employees and customers are fully vaccinated and have low risk status,” he said during the Sabah Head of State’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.

He also said the state government, representing the people of Sabah, had pledged their continuous loyalty to Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

He said the Head of State was the umbrella of unity for all Sabahans, ensuring that the peace and harmony enjoyed by all is preserved.