New substation to solve Luyang power problem

KOTA KINABALU(October 2): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) plans to build a new substation to provide better service to the people in Luyang.

Its chief executive officer, CEO Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid, disclosed the short to mid-term plans when calling on Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe at his office on Friday.

“A substation named PPU Luyang will be built in Luyang in the near future to supply power to residential areas near Jalan Kolam.

“The RM40 million project will lower the risk of power interruption and stabilise supply as the transmission distance is nearer,” said Abdul Nasser.

He said before the construction of the substation and the transmission cables are reconnected, the other substations would be upgraded to minimise power disruption.

Phoong expressed dissatisfaction and concerns of his constituents to SESB regarding power disruption, especially in Luyang.

“Many have expressed frustration and anger after experiencing numerous power disruptions within a week,” he said during the meeting.

“It is ridiculous and unacceptable, the daily lives of the people are severely affected by unstable power supply and it must be addressed immediately.

“It is important to have a stable power supply as it is needed in our daily lives and especially amid this pandemic, our younger generations would be having online classes. We would not like to have their classes disrupted due to power shortage,” he said.

Phoong also said that Sabah must look into sustainable energy supply to ensure stable power supply and development.

“It is crucial for Sabah to secure a sustainable power supply in the near future to attract more investments to develop the state

“Investors would not put us into options if we cannot even provide stable power supply in return of millions or billions of investments,” said Phoong.

Among other issues discussed were the Power Exchange Agreement and plannings to reduce SAIDI (System Average Interruption Duration Index).