No new Covid-19 cluster in S’wak today, 107 remain active

KUCHING (Oct 2): No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak today as 107 clusters remain active where 10 reported 77 new cases.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic said the Long Urun Cluster recorded 35 cases new cases today, Bungey 2 Cluster (19), Pinang Jawa Cluster (8), Sepangah Cluster (5), Opar Cluster (3); Jalan Usaha Jaya Cluster and Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster recorded two cases each; and one case each at KM 19 Jalan Kuching-Serian Cluster, Batu 8 Jalan Kubong Cluster and Batu 13 Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster.

No new cases were recorded from the other 97 clusters

Meanwhile, the Lorong Cahaya Damai Cluster in Kuching has ended today after no new cases were reported from the cluster within the last 28 days.