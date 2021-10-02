Operators ‘cautiously positive’ over reopening of wellness, reflexology sectors

KUCHING (Oct 2): Many operators of wellness, reflexology and beauty centres, as well as spas, are excited about reopening their business after months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, they express hope that such directive would not be impose upon them again.

The declaration of the pandemic in March last year resulted in the closure of non-essential sectors including those under wellness, beauty and reflexology categories, which then reopened in August before being ordered to close down again in October last year.

This segment was allowed to operate again beginning March 27 this year, but in less than a month after that, it was imposed again with another closure order.

Dr May Then opined that when operators had been compliant with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and received Covid-19 vaccination, their livelihood must also go on considering the fact that Malaysia would be transitioning into the endemic phase of Covid-19.

The owner of Attiya Spa and Massage Centre said throughout the last closure of her business for almost six months this year, there had been no financial assistance given to her business, which had been placed under the ‘Negative List’.

“Well, because we are a ‘touch industry’, of course the government has higher expectations from us and is being over-precautious over us, but if you allowed hair salons to reopen, then you should allow other similar ‘touch industries’ to also reopen.

“We hope that we would not be closed down again because the whole world has been doing the same thing. We’ve done what we need to do: one, vaccination; two, vaccination on the children; and three, (compliance with the) SOP.

“So if we had been doing all these three things, economy should come back.

“Everybody is trying to come back because 19 months of battling with the coronavirus – the economy must go on, and livelihood must go on.

“We can’t wait until (it is) zero-Covid-19 – I don’t think there’s any chance of that at the moment,” she told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Expressing similar sentiments, Life Blind Masseur Services operator Leeyendi Jisen Abdullah lamented that he and others like him had been experiencing difficulties throughout the closure of their businesses.

He said despite receiving aid channelled by the welfare authorities, many individuals with disability still had commitments and responsibilities like everybody else.

“We have our own houses and we continue paying the bank back for the loans; those who rent also have their monthly commitments; those owning vehicles used by their spouses, who are able to see to drive them to and back from work, also have to spend money on fuel and maintenance, while some of us using public transport – we also need money to cover the fares.

“All these things depend on our income.

“I hope that there would be no more closures of business – there’s nothing else that we could do aside from running our businesses,” he elaborated.

Back on Then, she said her operation had always been strictly observing the SOP to keep her clients safe.

The SOP-compliance included practicing good hygiene and running a proper ventilation system, where her premises had been equipped with exhaust fans and also oxonisers to ensure good air quality indoors.

She also said her centre had only been attending to clients who had arranged for appointments.

“All our staff members are fully vaccinated, and we have all undergone swab-tests before the reopening.

“For our own SOP, every worker would take the weekly RTK-Antigen tests – every Sunday,” she added.

Just like Then, Leeyendi said he had remained strictly compliant with the existing SOP such as maintaining the proper physical distancing, and taking in only clients who had already booked their sessions.

“In terms of SOP, there should be no problem for us to follow,” he added.

On Sept 27, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced that the Southern Zone of Sarawak would move on to Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan, effective Oct 1.

Businesses would be allowed to resume operation – subject to compliance with the general SOP – and they include wellness, reflexology and beauty centres, and also spas; cyber cafes; toy stores; snooker and billiard recreational centres; as well as shrimp-fishing outlets.

Moreover, gymnasiums, Zumba studios, yoga and related sports activities are also allowed to resume operations.