Rep welcomes PSD’s decision that federal civil servants must be vaccinated

MIRI (Oct 2): Public Service Department’s (PSD) decision of making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for federal public officers is much welcome as it will provide confidence and assurance to the public and ensure smooth delivery of services among civil servants.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman in a statement yesterday, said the PSD announcement was in tandem with the requirements set by the federal government; relaxations on inter-district travel, and tourism activities after the nation has achieved 90 per cent of the adult population being vaccinated.

“In Sarawak, through Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s response, has made it clear on Thursday that vaccination is not compulsory for its civil servants while it is mandatory for federal civil servants.

“I would like to emphasise that it is prudent for all Sarawakians to get protected by getting the Covid-19 vaccine in reducing the severity of infection. In Sarawak about 99 per cent of the daily Covid-19 cases are in categories 1 and 2.

“While there is no mandate to get everyone vaccinated, the public have to protect themselves, their families and the community through vaccination,” said Fazzrudin, adding that the onus would be on the community, including the civil servants themselves to know what is good for them.

The PSD on Thursday had made it clear that it is mandatory for all federal civil servants to be fully vaccinated or risk disciplinary action. It said that almost 98 per cent of its civil servants had already been vaccinated, and still 1.6 per cent who have yet to register for the vaccination.

“As far as the state government is concerned, it will continue to educate the people on the importance of the Covid-19 vaccination,” he added.