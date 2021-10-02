Sarawak Energy completing second phase of transmission line works for new Kanowit substation

KUCHING (Oct 2): Sarawak Energy is completing the second phase of transmission line works for the new Kanowit 132/33/11kV substation to connect Kanowit to the main electricity grid through the existing Kemantan-Song/Kapit 132kV transmission lines.

In a statement, the utilities firm said it will reinforce the distribution network in the area and improve reliability of supply in central Sarawak once completed.

“The first phase of the transmission line connection works from the Kemantan-Song/Kapit lines of the electricity grid was successfully completed and commissioned in August,” it said.

Sarawak Energy said their team was now completing the second phase of connection works over a scheduled shutdown of one of the two lines from October 3 to 10 with the other line continuing to supply power over the shutdown period.

It added that overall, electricity supply is expected to be unaffected during the duration of the connection works

.

“Preparations have also been taken to ensure safe completion of works in the shortest time possible. In the event of bad weather, works may be postponed for safety reasons.”

Meanwhile, it said their technical team will be monitoring the performance of the supply lines, especially to critical facilities like clinics and Covid-19 vaccine storage centres.

“Mobile gensets will be placed on standby for fast recovery should power interruption occur.”

Currently, Sarawak Energy said Kanowit and its surrounding areas were supplied via two circuits of 33KV overhead supply lines that run for about 35 kilometres from the Sibu Airport 33/11KV substation, making these long supply lines susceptible to interference and faults.

The Kanowit substation funded under the ‘Projek Rakyat Sarawak’ is one of several key projects to increase the rural electrification coverage under the Rural Electrification Scheme and caters to the demand load for Kanowit District.

“The new RM54 million substation will also serve as a new injection point to improve the supply network for Kanowit and the surrounding rural areas.”

Sarawak Energy apologises for any inconvenience caused in their ongoing efforts to modernise state’s power system and provide reliable electricity supply for the people.

Members of the public can contact Sarawak Energy Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111, or utilise Sarawak Energy mobile app SEBcares to obtain the latest updates of the connection works and to report outages to assist in speedy restoration of electricity supply.