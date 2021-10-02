Uggah: State govt supportive of rabies control programme

KUCHING (Oct 2): The state government has always been supportive of the rabies control programme, including the provision of budgets required for rabies elimination, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that the state government had approved an allocation amounting to RM7.07 million this year under the ‘Plan of Action for Rabies Control and Eradication Programme 2021’.

He noted that vaccination of dogs are provided free-of-charge and in many instances, house-to-house vaccinations are being conducted.

Uggah also pointed out that the enforcement of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, licensing by law and control of the movement of dogs has resulted in a reduce in the number of rabies positive cases.

“The state government is serious in eliminating rabies and have provided the required funding, personnel and logistics to combat this disease.

“The government considers rabies control and elimination as a top priority and has placed it under the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for effective implementation and monitoring,” he said at the hybrid virtual state-level event for World Rabies Day today.

His text-of-speech was read by Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Uggah, who is SDMC chairman, said that the integrated and collaborative programme had resulted in more effective rabies control coordination and facilitation mechanisms among government agencies as well as an increased capacity to better manage and implement rabies control.

He said it had also heightened community awareness on how to recognise and respond to the threat of rabies; improved case management through cross-sectoral rapid response and integrated bite case management; as well as improved mass dog rabies vaccination achieving more than 70 per cent coverage of the dog population.

He appealed to all, including the general public, to continue cooperating and supporting the government’s initiatives and programmes in its effort to prevent, control and eliminate rabies in our dog population and prevent rabies transmission to humans.

“It is my sincere hope that all the rabies control measures now being implemented will bear positive results in the coming years and that the Sarawak can once again be considered as a rabies free state and all the benefits and wellness associated with it.

“We can control and end rabies among our dog population and also have the means to save human lives after they have been bitten by dogs.

“Every pet owner must bear the responsibility to keep their pets healthy by getting their pets check up regularly, getting their core vaccinations, deworming as well as the rabies vaccination,” he said.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and state Veterinary Services director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud were also present.