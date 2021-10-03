15 assemblymen still with Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Supreme Council member Azhar Matussin has denied a media report claiming that 15 of the party’s assemblymen have left and are now ‘Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) friendly’.

The Darau assemblyman in a statement on Sunday stressed that the report by an online news portal is baseless and painted a bad picture of the 15 elected state representatives.

Azhar said that all 15 assemblymen are loyal to Warisan and still maintained their stand to assist the rakyat with the mandate given to them in the 16th state election.

“I together with my colleagues are holding on to the principle of continuing to be loyal to the leadership of party president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal,” he said.

According to him, Warisan’s elected state representatives are focused on helping the rakyat who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as continuing to provide the best service to their constituents.

“Our focus is to help the takyat and we will not sway from our original stance after being elected as assemblymen and that is to remain with Warisan,” he said.

Commenting on the allegation that Sindumin assemblyman cum Warisan’s information chief Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob had left the party, Azhar said he and a few party colleagues had in fact met with the former a few days ago.

During the meeting that discussed Warisan’s future plans, the issue of Dr Yusof leaving the party never came up at all, Azhar said.

Meanwhile a national news portal reported that Dr Yusof has denied leaving the party and described the news as mere speculations.

He, however, said that he would be announcing any new developments should it happen.

The national news portal quoted Dr Yusof as saying, “It’s speculation … nanti dulu (later),” when asked to comment on a report by Sinar Harian that he has quit the party.

Sinar Harian quoted Dr Yusof’s media officer Mazlan Sanoh as saying that the Warisan information chief said that he will become an independent assemblyman for now.

Mazlan was reported as saying that Dr Yusof would announce his decision next week.