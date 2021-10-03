8 anglers, boat skipper found alive, search ongoing for boat’s first mate

KUCHING (Oct 3): Eight of the anglers and the boat skipper who went missing some 21 nautical miles off Pulau Satang after their boat was believed to have capsized yesterday, have been found alive as of 5am this morning.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), seven of the victims were rescued by fishermen in the area and were brought to Pulau Satang Besar.

Fishermen who entered the Telaga Air jetty at around 5am this morning, stumbled onto another two victims, Bomba said.

As of the time of writing, nine of the victims have reached the Telaga Air jetty.

The victims are Amri Abdullah, Mohd Asri Ibrahim, Muhammad Redzuan Rasul, Zaharudin Yusoff, Mohamad Faris Azizan, Mohd Firdaus Mohd Denan, Mohd. Sahrin Sahir and Rais Yahya.

According to Bomba, only the boat’s first mate, Awang Omar Awang Hamsawi is currently missing and efforts to locate him is currently ongoing.

Yesterday, the search and rescue operation started after a report was received of the incident around 12.20pm by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).