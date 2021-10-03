All churches in S’wak reopen with limited capacity, SOPs

KUCHING (Oct 3): Churches in Sarawak may open for Sunday Mass and Services with limited attendance from today (Oct 3).

Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) president Archbishop Simon Poh said churches have been opened with maximum capacity of 50 persons since the start of Phase 2 NRP.

“We are now waiting for the standard operating procedures (SOP) through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) for phase 3 NRP starting Oct 1.

“I am anticipating that with Phase 3, the number of persons allowed in churches will be increased,” said Poh who stressed strict compliance with SOPs at houses of worship as effective.

Meanwhile, Anglican Bishop of Kuching The Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute said Anglican churches and chapels in Sarawak have been informed they may reopen from Oct 1 with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures.

“Attendance is limited to 50 per cent of building’s capacity or 50 persons who are fully vaccinated whichever is lower.

“To attend, prior registration is required while physical distancing, wearing of face masks and washing/sanitising of hands is a must,” he said.

Danald said sanitisation of the buildings must be carried out before and after each service.

Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to attend online services.