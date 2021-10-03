CM callls for cooperation to develop Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has urged all quarters to give their cooperation and sincerity in implementing the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan (2021-2025).

Hajiji said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leadership would do their best for the development and wellbeing of the state and people.

“I call for the cooperation from all quarters for us to execute our duties.

“In conjunction with the first anniversary of GRS celebrated recently, my GRS partners and I are committed to do our best for the progress, development and wellbeing of the people and the state.”

Hajiji said that at the State Banquet held in conjunction with the 68th official birthday of the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Saturday.

He said the State Government was always attentive to the needs of the rakyat.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck more than a year ago, the government has been aware of the issues faced by the people, including the loss of loved ones, business, jobs and income.”

He said the government had extended various assistance to the people, including the Bantuan Sabah Prihatin (BSP) package involving a one-off financial aid channelled directly to those whose income had been affected.

He said the government was also concerned about villagers in Kg Sugud, Penampang who were gravely affected by mud flood and landslide recently.

Hajiji expressed his gratitude to those who have rendered donation and assistance to the victims, including contribution from Yayasan Nur Juhar.

“This clearly reflects the spirit of togetherness and unity among people of Sabah.

“In fact, we can use the phrase ‘Kita Jaga Kita’ not only for the pandemic, but also in practising consensus.”

In his speech, Hajiji also urged the people to play their role in breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“With our concerted effort, I believe we can win (the battle against Covid-19) and return to our lives in new norms.”

In conjunction with the 68th official birthday of the Head of State, he called on Sabahans to unite in developing the state irrespective of political beliefs, race and religion.

He said the people should take pride in Sabah that is blessed with diverse ethnic groups and uphold unity, mutual respect and understanding.

“The State Government emphasizes on unity because it is the cornerstone of the people’s wellbeing.

“Sabah enjoys peace and harmony under the patronage of the Head of State.”

Also present at the banquet were Tun Juhar and his consort, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, Hajiji’s wife Datin Seri Panglima Julia Salag, Speaker of Sabah State Legislative Assembly, Datuk Kadzim M Yahya, State Cabinet ministers, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr. Safar Untong and Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohammed.