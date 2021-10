KUCHING (Oct 3): Sarawak recorded 12 Covid-19 death cases today, of which the fatalities occured from between Sept 29 to Oct 1, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The death toll in the state now stands at 884.

In its Covid-19 daily update, the committee said the victims were aged between 39 and 88 and that all of them had comorbidities.

It also said that three of the fatalities were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

